Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock.

ICVX stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

