ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of ICU Medical worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $195.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.42. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $227.07.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

