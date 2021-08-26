IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 3.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $39,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $676.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,182. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $28,968,480. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

