Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.