Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,819 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,211,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,947,000 after acquiring an additional 509,327 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.