Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of ILKAY opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.07. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

