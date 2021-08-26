Impossible Finance (IF) Tops One Day Volume of $981,955.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and $981,955.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $4.51 or 0.00009575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00125065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00156513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,120.67 or 1.00087992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.01031800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.10 or 0.06419169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.