IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $120.40 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.