IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,602,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $191.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $192.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

