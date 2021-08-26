IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in BlackRock by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 40,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $939.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $887.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $945.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

