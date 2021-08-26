Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 496

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 539 ($7.04) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion and a PE ratio of -21.73.

In related news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

