Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 23.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.56. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

