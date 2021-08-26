Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $225,000 Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 128,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 42.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 306,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 717,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 663,814 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATNX stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $383.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATNX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

