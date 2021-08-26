Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $180,000 in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16. Tuesday Morning Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

