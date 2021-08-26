Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of UFEB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

