Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 2.18% of Inogen worth $31,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,887 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,514 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

