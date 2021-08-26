Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Raised to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INOV. Robert W. Baird cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 149.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inovalon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 282.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 388.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 141,417 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.