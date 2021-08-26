Insider Buying: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) insider Tony Pitt bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$93,000.00 ($66,428.57).
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. 360 Capital REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.
About 360 Capital REIT
Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.