Insider Buying: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) insider Tony Pitt bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$93,000.00 ($66,428.57).

Get 360 Capital REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. 360 Capital REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.