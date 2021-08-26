Insider Buying: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Director Buys $99,974.16 in Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $685,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 294,106 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 103,145.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 29,447 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

