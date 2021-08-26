Insider Buying: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Acquires $116,858.00 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

CANO opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $303,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

