Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Buys 2,750 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 17,100 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,360.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 7,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 22,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $254,100.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,063 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $59,844.66.

On Friday, August 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $517,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FAST Acquisition by 129.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FAST Acquisition by 47.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

