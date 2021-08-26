Insider Buying: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Director Purchases 2,829 Shares of Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Director Steven Gannon purchased 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $22,603.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Gannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $361.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 106,154 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

