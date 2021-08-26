Insider Buying: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,643,500.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$48.38 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

