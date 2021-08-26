Insider Buying: Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 256.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

