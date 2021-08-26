Insider Buying: Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) CEO Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) CEO Gregory J. Flesher acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 61,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,364. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $125,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPHM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

