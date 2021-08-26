Insider Buying: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Purchases $19,795.98 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III acquired 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $19,795.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $390.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

