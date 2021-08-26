Insider Buying: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Purchases $19,795.98 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III acquired 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $19,795.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $390.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.
