Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 100 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $16,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48.

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.73. 7,221,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

