Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $717,193.14 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John G. Chou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.00. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after buying an additional 634,551 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $68,882,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

