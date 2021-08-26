Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $106,002.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $27,978.26.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $56,236.68.

On Thursday, July 29th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $44,320.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $38,668.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 560.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

