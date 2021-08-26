Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells $126,182.40 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $126,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $645,500.00.

DNLI stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 180.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 356,912 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

