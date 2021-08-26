Insider Selling: Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) CAO Sells 2,802 Shares of Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.56.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 25.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 70,880 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
