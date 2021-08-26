Insider Selling: Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) CAO Sells 2,802 Shares of Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 25.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 70,880 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.