Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells 21,440 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $4,328,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $393,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $352,140.00.

Shares of SITM opened at $195.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.13. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,889.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $214.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.