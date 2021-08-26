Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Sells $1,429,500.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 797.00. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Telos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 234,762 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Telos by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 439,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

