Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 4,059 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $165,850.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TENB opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.