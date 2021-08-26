Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 335,000 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00.

NYSE:BX traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $121.88. 3,218,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $123.12.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

