Insider Selling: Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Director Sells $433,542.12 in Stock

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

