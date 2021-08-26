Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 34,448 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $706,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30.

Shares of VZIO stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,837. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in VIZIO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

