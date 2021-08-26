Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 5,587 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.98. 1,097,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,691,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.40. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

