Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 129,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

