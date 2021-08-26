Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1,365.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

