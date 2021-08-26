InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

