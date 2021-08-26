InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

