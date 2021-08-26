International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.07. 55,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.