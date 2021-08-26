InternetArray, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InternetArray, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INAR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 7,462.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,391,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INAR remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,650,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,794,434. InternetArray has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

InternetArray Company Profile

InternetArray, Inc is an Internet-based development company. Its business includes the developing of collaborative business partners providing financing, marketing exposure, management consulting, operational support, and strategic advice. The company was founded on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.

