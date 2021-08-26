Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Analysts at Edward Jones

Investment analysts at Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.42.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $552.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.02.
In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
