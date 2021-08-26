Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Analysts at Edward Jones

Investment analysts at Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $552.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

