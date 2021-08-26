Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $584.00 at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $474.00 to $584.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $529.17.

Intuit stock opened at $555.61 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

