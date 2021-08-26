Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $529.17.
Intuit stock opened at $555.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,690,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.