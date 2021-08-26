Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $529.17.

Intuit stock opened at $555.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,690,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

