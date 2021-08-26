Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $556.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $529.17.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $555.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.