Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-11.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05-11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

INTU stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $552.41. 66,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $535.42.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.