Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.38. 2,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $469.89 million and a PE ratio of -10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Inventiva S.A. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

