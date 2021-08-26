Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $95.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.